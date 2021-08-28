Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Up 5,100.0% in August

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 5,100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KSSRF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13. Kesselrun Resources has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

About Kesselrun Resources

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

