KeyCorp Weighs in on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBY. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.21. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,820.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.