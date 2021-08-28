Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

KEYS stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.51. 786,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,017. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $178.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 58.8% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

