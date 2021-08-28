KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman Sells 18,207 Shares

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 18,207 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $404,013.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sjoerd Sjouwerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $39,369,848.16.

KNBE stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.59.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KNBE shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $50,137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,160,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,707,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,345,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

