Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KSS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

KSS stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 96.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Kohl’s by 327.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 135.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

