Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KSS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.24.
KSS stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 96.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Kohl’s by 327.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 135.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
