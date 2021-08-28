KoHo Chain Market Cap Achieves $1.46 Million (KHC)

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. KoHo Chain has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $20,669.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KoHo Chain has traded down 34.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KoHo Chain Coin Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

KoHo Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KoHo Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KoHo Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KoHo Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

