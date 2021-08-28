Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

KFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $74.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

