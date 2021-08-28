KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the July 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KOSÉ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KSRYY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,045. KOSÉ has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

