Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 3,009 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 354,865 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth $705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Coty by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at about $7,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.49. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

