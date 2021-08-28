Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Equifax by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Equifax by 714.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,256 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Equifax by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

NYSE:EFX opened at $266.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.13. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $269.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

