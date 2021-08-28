Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

