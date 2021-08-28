Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,225 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 921,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,234,000 after acquiring an additional 112,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,388,000 after acquiring an additional 150,782 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 620,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 140,047 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $51.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

