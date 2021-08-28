Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,072,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,905,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 426,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 1,111.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,385,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.
