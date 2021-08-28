Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $71.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,700. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

