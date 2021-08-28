LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Invests $502,000 in NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.22% of NavSight as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of NavSight by 300.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 96,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 72,297 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NavSight in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NavSight in the first quarter valued at about $3,181,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NavSight by 268.8% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 781,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NavSight in the first quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSH opened at $9.93 on Friday. NavSight Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on NavSight in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NavSight Company Profile

NavSight Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

