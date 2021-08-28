Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Lancashire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.60.

Shares of LCSHF stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

