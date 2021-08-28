Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 5,704 Shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of KludeIn I Acquisition worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INKA stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

