Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of KL Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $10,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $8,270,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,469,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,327,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,452,000. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAQ opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71. KL Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

