Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 1,550 Shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Progress Acquisition were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

PGRWU opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

