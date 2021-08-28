Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GIWWU opened at $10.13 on Friday. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18.

GigInternational1 Profile

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

