Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.
Shares of NASDAQ GIWWU opened at $10.13 on Friday. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18.
GigInternational1 Profile
