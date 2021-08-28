Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth $28,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,144,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,397,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth $934,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMPM stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

