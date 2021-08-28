Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases Earnings Results

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%.

Shares of LTRX opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $162.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

