Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.64 million-$125.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.40 million.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.95. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTRX shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lantronix by 93.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

