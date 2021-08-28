Lars Letonoff Sells 22,183 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) insider Lars Letonoff sold 22,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $505,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lars Letonoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Lars Letonoff sold 18,267 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $405,162.06.

On Monday, August 16th, Lars Letonoff sold 300,954 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $5,995,003.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.59. KnowBe4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. On average, analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KNBE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

