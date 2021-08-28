Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,670,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.13.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

