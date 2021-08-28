Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.59. 299,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,210. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

