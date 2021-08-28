Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 176,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after buying an additional 48,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Shares of GD traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.72. The company had a trading volume of 622,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,972. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

