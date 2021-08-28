Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the July 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ LVHD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,504. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.17. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $38.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000.

