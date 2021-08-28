LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $9.11

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.80. LG Display shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 11,121 shares trading hands.

LPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CLSA downgraded shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 7.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 240.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 355.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 3.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 99,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.