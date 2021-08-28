Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Global’s second-quarter results benefited from increasing Internet speed and an expanding mobile subscriber base. Liberty Global gained 2,400 customer relationships in the second quarter. The company is benefiting from the acquisition of Sunrise Communications in Switzerland. The company built 70,000 new premises in the reported quarter including 38,000 in the U.K. during April and May. However, Liberty Global’s prospects are weighed down by the maturing Western European operations. Notably, the markets for video, broadband, fixed-line telephony and mobile services are highly competitive and evolving rapidly. Consequently, Liberty Global’s businesses are expected to continue facing significant competition in the countries they operate in. Shares of Liberty Global have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Liberty Global stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $45,997.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,971.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,475 shares of company stock worth $2,358,277. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,348 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 14.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 285,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 26.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 282,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,658 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

