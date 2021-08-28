Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.39 million.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. Analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LCUT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $49,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $248,329. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9,620.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

