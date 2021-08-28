Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $134.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $143.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,419,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

