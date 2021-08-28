Litecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.28 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.55 billion and $2.28 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $172.97 or 0.00354591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

