Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0117 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $1,414.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,681.30 or 0.99969852 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 737,706,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

