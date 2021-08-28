Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.2% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $13,241,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $361.99. 1,203,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,525. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.19. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

