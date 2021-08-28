Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Up 2,153.8% in August

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 2,153.8% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
LRENY stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Lojas Renner has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.24.
About Lojas Renner
