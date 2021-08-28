Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Up 2,153.8% in August

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 2,153.8% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

LRENY stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Lojas Renner has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.24.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, housewares, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

