Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $141.83 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Humana worth $141,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Humana by 38.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM traded up $3.01 on Friday, reaching $405.76. The company had a trading volume of 673,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,360. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $436.78.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.