Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,234 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $110,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total transaction of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded down $8.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $591.91. The stock had a trading volume of 378,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $592.28. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

