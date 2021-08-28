Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 46,091 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,091 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $68,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.25. 3,009,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,170. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.47. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.32.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.