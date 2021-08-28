LSV Asset Management Has $108.95 Million Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,936,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 201,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $108,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,851,000 after purchasing an additional 853,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,655,000 after buying an additional 271,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,846 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after acquiring an additional 185,945 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 59.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,055,000 after acquiring an additional 719,015 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of SBH opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

