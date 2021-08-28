LSV Asset Management Has $52.95 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,721 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $52,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.53.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

