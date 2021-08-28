LSV Asset Management Has $56.74 Million Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,602,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245,790 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.44% of F.N.B. worth $56,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,764,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.87.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.89 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

