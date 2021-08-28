LSV Asset Management Sells 19,770 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,770 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.24% of United Therapeutics worth $99,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $72,249,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 175,567 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $211.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

