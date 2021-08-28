LSV Asset Management Sells 214,300 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.44% of Sleep Number worth $89,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 513.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $343,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $97.41 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.59.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

