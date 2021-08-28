LSV Asset Management Sells 4,050 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $81,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,780,000 after acquiring an additional 106,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,902 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

ANTM stock opened at $372.67 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

