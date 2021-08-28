LSV Asset Management Sells 58,500 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $65,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.33 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

