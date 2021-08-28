Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Luxfer reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $21.18. 49,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Luxfer by 54.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 94.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

