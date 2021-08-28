Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.170-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.04 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $22.99. 14,207,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,671,088. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

