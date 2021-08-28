Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,710. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.85. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMP. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

