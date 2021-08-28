MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. 32,924,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,158,611. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $261.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

